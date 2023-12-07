Porch pirate steals $1,200 worth of Apple watches from New Jersey home

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The search is on for yet another porch pirate in our area.

Police in Gloucester Township, New Jersey released video on Thursday of a theft from the porch of a home earlier this week.

It happened in the Valleybrook Development on Tuesday.

The video shows the suspect, wearing an Amazon jacket, stealing a box.

Detectives say the box contained more than $1,200 worth of Apple watches.

The man then returned to a blue sedan parked across the street, police say. It's not known if he was an Amazon employee.

The serial numbers for the Apple watches have been listed as stolen on the National Crime Information Center database, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 856-842-5560.