Street racer hits, kills pedestrian in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a driver who was racing during a fatal hit-and-run early Tuesday morning after police in New Jersey took two people into custody who are believed to be involved.

Investigators said just after midnight Tuesday officers on patrol in the area of Castor and Aramingo avenues saw two Dodge Chargers, one blue and one white, speeding down Castor Avenue.

The vehicles appeared to be racing, police said.

Officers said they saw the blue Charger hit a man who was crossing the street.

"The pedestrian that was struck by that blue Dodge Charger and was hit while that vehicle was traveling at a very, very, high rate of speed," said Chief Inspector Scott Small. "It launched the body in an eastbound direction. The victim was knocked out of both of his sneakers."

The victim died on the scene.

Both cars sped away and police tried to follow. Officers said they lost the vehicles during the pursuit that led them to Interstate 95 North.

Pennsauken, New Jersey police later pulled over a blue Charger that had front-end damage.

Two people were inside, a 19-year-old driver and a passenger. Both were taken into custody.

Philadelphia police are now matching pieces of the car left at the crash scene with the one Pennsauken police pulled over.

"That was very important because that was part of the description we were broadcasting citywide," Small said. "Pennsauken got some of that information. They did a great job stopping that vehicle about a 10-minute drive from this particular location. "

Investigators are still searching for the white Dodge Charger and are checking surveillance in hopes of finding a plate number.

Police said the victim did not have ID and that they believe he was in his late 20s or early 30s.