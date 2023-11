Man shot multiple times during an attempted robbery in Philadelphia's Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was critically injured after being shot during an attempted robbery early Tuesday morning in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

Police say the victim was coming home from work just before 3 a.m. when people inside a van pulled up and tried to rob the man.

The victim was shot multiple times in the 3400 block of Gaul Street. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

