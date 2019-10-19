Possible threat cancels Delaware County high school football game

PROSPECT PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County high school football game was canceled Friday night due to a possible threat.
The game between Interboro High School and Chichester High School was to take place at Interboro's field in Prospect Park.
However, Interboro district officials sent out a text saying the district received a threat from a non-Interboro student about bringing a weapon on the game.
"The athletic directors from both schools are working to reschedule the game," a message from Chichester School District Superintendent Dr. Gregory Puckett said on the Chichester School District's Facebook page.
Police are investigating the incident.
