Possible threat cancels Delaware County high school football game

PROSPECT PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County high school football game was canceled Friday night due to a possible threat.

The game between Interboro High School and Chichester High School was to take place at Interboro's field in Prospect Park.



However, Interboro district officials sent out a text saying the district received a threat from a non-Interboro student about bringing a weapon on the game.

"The athletic directors from both schools are working to reschedule the game," a message from Chichester School District Superintendent Dr. Gregory Puckett said on the Chichester School District's Facebook page.



Police are investigating the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
prospect park boroughdelaware countyschool threatstudent safetyhigh school footballthreatstudents
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Families getting death threats after Rittenhouse Square stabbing trial
Pa. woman died of natural causes in Dominican Republic, FBI tests show
Preparations underway ahead of Penn State's 'White Out'
Chocolate chip cookies equivalent to drug addiction in brain: Study
Donated Avalon cottage on the move
11-year-old N.J. boy defeats Cody Rhodes at AEW in Philly
2 shot at Bucks County campground
Show More
Body found on I-95 near Commodore Barry Bridge in Chester: Police
Vandals cause damage outside Bucks County church
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny
Woman killed, man critical after being struck in Tioga-Nicetown
Couple warning others about home security camera glitch
More TOP STORIES News