Possible threat cancels Delaware County high school football game

PROSPECT PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County high school football game was canceled Friday night due to a possible threat.The game between Interboro High School and Chichester High School was to take place at Interboro's field in Prospect Park.However, Interboro district officials sent out a text saying the district received a threat from a non-Interboro student about bringing a weapon on the game."The athletic directors from both schools are working to reschedule the game," a message from Chichester School District Superintendent Dr. Gregory Puckett said on the Chichester School District's Facebook page.Police are investigating the incident.