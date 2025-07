2 injured after train, pickup truck collide in Lansdale, Montgomery County

LANSDALE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Two people were injured after a train and a pickup truck collided near the Lansdale train station in Montgomery County.

It happened just before 3 a.m. at East Main and North Broad streets.

The two people inside the truck were trapped and had to be rescued by emergency crews.

There's no word on their conditions.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.