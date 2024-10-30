Officers were able to track down the vehicle using surveillance video.

New details revealed in killing of mother of 5 outside South Jersey convenience store

MILLVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Court documents revealed new details Tuesday about the double shooting that left a mother of five dead outside of a convenience store in Millville, New Jersey.

(The video in the player above is from previous coverage.)

Police say 41-year-old Bonnie Hitchens was shot to death inside a vehicle on Saturday while in a store parking lot on East Greene Street.

A 31-year-old man in the car was also shot and wounded. Family members identified him as Hitchens' long-time boyfriend.

Investigators said 34-year-old Eric Bundy-Johnson and 34-year-old Francessca Delvalle were both arrested on Sunday and charged with murder and other offenses.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, a car being driven by Delvalle pulled up to the victim's vehicle, where a verbal altercation ensued.

Delvalle was reportedly captured shouting accusations allegedly involving her child's father and Hitchens.

READ MORE: Mother of 5 killed, man injured after shooting in South Jersey store parking lot

Soon after, authorities allege that Bundy-Johnson got out of the vehicle wearing a mask and fired four gunshots into the car before fleeing the scene.

During an interview with police after his arrest, Bundy-Johnson claimed he "blacked out" and shot both victims "due to feeling like people were constantly trying to finesse him," according to the charging documents.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY DEPT OF CORRECTIONS

Delvalle allegedly told police that Bundy-Johnson was her child's father and that he fired the fatal gunshots. She also allegedly told cops that she tried to tell Bundy-Johnson not to get out of the car.

Officers were able to track down the vehicle using surveillance video.

"My mom didn't deserve this," Hitchens' daughter told Action News over the weekend. "She wasn't a bad person. She wasn't a bad person at all."

"I'm still trying to wrap my head around all of this," added Shardinae Wise, the man's sister. "I'm trying to figure out exactly why this happened."

Wise said her brother, who was listed in stable condition, was also having trouble understanding how such a tragic situation became his reality.

Both suspects are being held at the Cumberland County Jail.