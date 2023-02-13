Philadelphia Eagles return home after heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl 57

It's been an emotional day for fans near and far, but many are holding onto memories from an unforgettable season.

The Philadelphia Eagles have returned home after Sunday night's crushing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.

The Philadelphia Eagles have returned home after Sunday night's crushing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.

Action News was there as the team landed at Philadelphia International Airport Monday evening.

"The flight home was pretty quiet but we are all encouraged and next year we will be back," said Calvin Hucks Junior, who arrived back home from Arizona.

"It was a great experience. We're obviously very upset. The Birds lost, unbelievable season. A couple things didn't go our way, but we'll be back next year," added Kevin Wolfgang.

Whether it was through the air or on the ground, Jalen Hurts dominated the Super Bowl offensively for the Philadelphia Eagles.

It just wasn't enough to outduel Patrick Mahomes.

Hurts delivered a record performance on football's biggest stage, throwing for 304 yards and a touchdown, running for 70 yards and three scores and adding a game-tying 2-point conversion.

But Hurts could only watch from the sideline as Mahomes drove the Chiefs to the go-ahead field goal with 8 seconds remaining for a 38-35 victory on Sunday.

"It's tough," Hurts said. "We worked really hard to have this opportunity and to come up short it's tough. There's always a lot to learn from, to have an opportunity to reflect on some of the things we didn't do and could have done. There is a lot to learn from tonight."

Despite ending up with the loss, Hurts put together one of the most prolific games in Super Bowl history, but became the first QB ever to lose the big game while leading his team to at least 35 points.

He set the record for most yards rushing ever by a quarterback in a Super Bowl, he tied Terrell Davis' record for most TD runs by any player, tied James White's mark with 20 points scored and joined Hall of Famers Steve Young and Joe Montana as the only players ever to account for at least 370 yards and four TDs (rushing and passing) in a Super Bowl.

"Jalen played the best game I've seen him play and in the two years we've been together," coach Nick Sirianni said. "He was outstanding. I really thought he was in complete control and he did things with his legs in the run game, he did things with his arm in the pass game, made some unbelievable throws, unbelievable reads. I thought he played outstanding."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.