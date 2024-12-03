Philadelphia City Council to hold final scheduled hearing on proposed 76ers arena

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For four weeks, there has been grueling testimony on the plan to build a new Sixers arena in Philadelphia's Center City.

Public comment -- some of it hotly emotional -- wrapped up Monday night.

Residents on both sides of the issue now wait to learn whether the proposal is about to enter a new phase or see the beginning of its demise.

Philadelphia City Council members will hold the final scheduled hearing Tuesday morning.

Council is expected to hold more meetings this month, but it remains to be seen if they'll be in a position to make a vote before the end of the year.

The public has expressed strong opinions during the last opportunity for comment.

"I'm a local business owner here in Midtown on Chestnut Street in the restaurant business and I this is going to bring tremendous things to this city, I really do," said one speaker.

"It's a generational job and systematic project for the city of Philadelphia and I believe we should build, create jobs and move on," said another.

"The reasoning and rationalization we keep hearing are jobs but are these not some of the same jobs that went on strike against Aramark mere months ago," another speaker said.

"We are pro-worker, we are pro-jobs but we are also pro affordable housing. There has to be a place," another speaker added.

The $1.3 billion project, called 76 Place , would be paid for by the team.

Mayor Cherelle Parker's administration says it could generate $700 million in new tax revenue, as well as millions for the city and school district, while creating construction and operation jobs.

Critics once again argued the plan could decimate neighboring Chinatown by displacing residents, hurting small businesses and raising the cost of living.

There's also concern about convincing fans to use public transportation to reduce traffic congestion.

If the plan is approved, the arena is slated to open in the fall of 2031.

But first, it needs support from a majority in city council who will meet again on Tuesday ahead of more meetings this month.

