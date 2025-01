Eagles fans lift the tailgate experience to another level with 'The People's Bench'

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- While Eagles fans swarmed the tailgates for an exciting game, one group of friends made sure nobody skipped their workout.

It's part of their project known as 'The People's Bench.'

It's a way for those passing by to get their reps in without ever having to leave the parking lot.

The activities often gather a small crowd around the bench as fans cheer.

