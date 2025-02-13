Eagles parade safety: Officials urge parade-goers to have a plan ahead of Super Bowl celebrations

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia is planning for more than a million people to attend Friday's Super Bowl championship celebration.

While everyone is expected to be in high spirits after the Eagles victory, city officials are making sure everyone can have a fun and safe time.

Security measures will mirror similar ones in prior large events, including streets department vehicles used to curb crowds and block vehicles.

Last year in Kansas City during the Chiefs Super Bowl Parade, one person was killed and 22 others injured when gunfire erupted moments after the parade ended.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel joined city leaders in assuring the public this will be a safe event.

Have a plan

City leaders are urging attendees to plan ahead. Make sure to communicate with your group or friends before heading to the event since cellphone reception might be difficult.

"Have a plan. Know where you want to go, how you're going to get there and how you're going to get back," said Managing Director Adam Thiel.

Officials said the public should expect congestion throughout the city and along the parade route and recommend that if you are attending the parade, make a plan regarding driving, public transit, parking, and supervision of children. It is also recommended that attendees wear comfortable, weather-appropriate attire.

Parade-goers should be prepared to walk, as road closures near the parade route will lead to traffic congestion and delays.

Key things to plan:



Know where you want to go and how you're going to get there before you leave the door.

Discuss an emergency meet-up location if you and your friends or family get separated. Look for landmarks.

There will be a lot of people out on Friday using their cell phones and service bandwidth may be faulty. Consider texts or posts through social media apps to communicate.

If bringing children, make sure they are wearing bright colors or distinct clothes. Take a picture of them before leaving and email it to yourself. Write your phone number on a bracelet, on their wrist, or a piece of paper in their pocket.

When you get to your location, be sure to look for the quickest way to exit if you need to.

Make sure you check the weather before you go and dress properly. It's going to be colder Friday. Dress warmly. Wear your Eagles hats, gloves... you'll be outside for a while. Bring plenty of water.

If you see something suspicious, say something. Tell the nearest police officer or public safety official.

If you call 911 for police or fire assistance, know your location. Not only the nearest street signs, but a landmark and clothing description to help first responders find you.

Police presence

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said police will be out in full force.

The emergency operations center will be activated, as well as mobile command posts. City officials said as of Monday there were over 50 agencies working together to iron out logistics for the event.

"You will see a large police presence continue throughout the day and into the evening," Bethel said during the city's press conference announcing plan details earlier this week.

The city asks the public to do their part, use common sense and stay aware of their surroundings. Officials also say to not leave any bags or items unattended.

In an emergency or to report a suspicious person, activity or item (a backpack, a package, a container), notify a police officer immediately or call 9-1-1. Do not try to open, move, cover or touch a suspicious item.

EMS tents

There will be three EMS tents staffed by the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Those locations will be:



24th Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway (south side)

Pennsylvania Avenue and Spring Garden Street

Aviator Park

Officials say any missing or lost people should be taken to any of the EMS tents listed or notify a Philadelphia police officer.

There will also be alpha-numeric "location markers" are posted along the Parkway to clearly and easily identify a location or section (by letter and number, example: CD-1) to facilitate communication in the event of an emergency.

Eagles fans came out in droves to celebrate the team's win once the game concluded Sunday night, but police said no major problems or injuries were reported. Police made 10 arrests overall, including six people who were charged with assaulting officers.

However, the team's NFC Championship game last month was marred when a Temple University student fell after climbing a street pole and died from his injuries.

