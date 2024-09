A deadly crash is under investigation in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A deadly crash is under investigation in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia.

Police responded to the 4500 block of Fisher Lane right around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a Ford Explorer lost control and crashed through a wooden fence, hitting an unattended Nissan Versa.

The driver of the Ford was partially ejected from a window, and was pronounced dead at the scene.