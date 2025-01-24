FYI Philly | Returning Favorites and New Destinations

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- This week on FYI Philly, we're staying warm in front of a firepit while rounding up the best hotspots for food and fun.

Mona is the latest hotspot from restaurant-and-bar-impresario, Teddy Sourias.

The cavernous interior of new hotspot Mona in Midtown Village used to house a furniture store. When restaurant-bar entrepreneur Teddy Sourias of Craft Concepts Group (Tradesmans, Uptown Beer Garden, Finn McCool's, Bru, Memories in Margate) first saw the space years ago, he knew it could be the perfect spot for his dream project.

Mona | Facebook | Instagram

1308 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19104

215-770-4319

Now to University City and the return of a beloved West African restaurant

Twenty years ago, Senegal native Youma Ba opened restaurant Kilimandjaro in a strip mall in West Philadelphia. When developers let her know the building would be torn down to make way for an apartment complex, Youma asked if they could have a space for her there. They did, and now the LVL Buildling at 44th & Chestnut continues the legacy with a newly-reopened Kilimandjaro on the ground level.

Kilimandjaro | Facebook | Instagram

4301 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19104

215-387-1970

Headhouse Square has a new cafe that celebrates grandmas!

At Loretta's on South 2nd Street, you can get a latte and all kinds of scratch-baked pastries. There are constellation brownies, like the Little Debbie's ones from childhood, house made pop tarts with seasonal fillings like apple or cherry.

Loretta's Philly| Instagram

410 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147

info@lorettasphilly.com

There's a new bakery in East Kensington too...

The self-taught baker Ashley Huston started baking and selling cakes out of her apartment during the pandemic.

She now welcomes customers into her brand-new space DreamWorld Bakes in East Kensington.

The bakery has expanded the menu with sweet treats, breakfast, and lunch items. DreamWorld Bakes also has a full cafe bar due to Huston's love of coffee.

DreamWorld Bakes|Instagram

2400 Coral St, Philadelphia, PA 19125

A family-run spot in Warminster celebrating its first anniversary

Alto Bakery & Caffé offers everything from pastries and sandwiches to fresh-baked bread.

For Franca Grispino and her family, it's about bringing a concept popular in Italy to Bucks County-doing slow food fast and homemade from scratch.

Alto Bakery & Caffe|Facebook | Instagram

560 Street Rd, Warminster, Pa. 18974

(267) 965-2586|

Altobakery560@gmail.com | Maria@altomontes.com

Philadelphia gets more than a dozen James Beard nominations!

5 chefs are on the list for Best Chef Mid Atlantic.

Kalaya is a candidate for outstanding Restaurant

Mawn's Phila Lorn is up for Emerging Chef...

Càphe Roasters for Outstanding Wine and Beverage, and Kampar is vying for winner in a new category of best new bar.

James Beard Foundation Semi-finalists

Check out our new firepit!

Sponsored Content from the Philly Home + Garden Show

The Bates Landscaping team pulled into the 6abc lot with a plan to transform a little slice of our yard into a landscaped oasis.

In February, they will participate in the the Philly Home + Garden Show for the first time. In their 30x30 space, they hope to show people how to maximize their outdoor space.

While winter may not be the time most people think of lounging outdoors, they say now is the best time to call. It's when they're designing and sourcing materials for projects they'll complete in the spring.

Bates Landscaping | Facebook | Instagram

705 St Marys St, Phoenixville, Pa. 19460

(484) 887-8678 |info@bateslandscaping.net

