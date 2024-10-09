Italian-American pizza chef tosses 51-year-long tradition to daughter

Originally from Sicily, Anthony Picone has achieved the American dream by cooking pizzas for 51 years. It has since become a family affair.

MORRISVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Originally from Sicily, Anthony Picone has achieved the American dream by cooking pizzas for 51 years.

He's currently the owner of Bella Sicily in Morrisville in Bucks County. It's his 8th and final pizza shop spanning a half century between New York and Pennsylvania.

Next year, he plans to pass the ownership of the business to his daughter and son-in-law, who will carry on a half-century-old tradition.

