  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH VIDEOS

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Italian-American pizza chef tosses 51-year-long tradition to daughter

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Wednesday, October 9, 2024 2:35PM
Italian-American pizza chef tosses 51-year-long tradition to daughter
Originally from Sicily, Anthony Picone has achieved the American dream by cooking pizzas for 51 years. It has since become a family affair.

MORRISVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Originally from Sicily, Anthony Picone has achieved the American dream by cooking pizzas for 51 years.

He's currently the owner of Bella Sicily in Morrisville in Bucks County. It's his 8th and final pizza shop spanning a half century between New York and Pennsylvania.

Next year, he plans to pass the ownership of the business to his daughter and son-in-law, who will carry on a half-century-old tradition.

To learn more about Bella Sicily, visit their website.

RELATED: German-born glass artist crafts delicate masterpieces in Chester County

Glass artist Sandra Jahn brought her magic touch to the WGK Glass Art workshop, where visitors can catch a glimpse of this timeless tradition.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW