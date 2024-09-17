Kamala Harris is back in Philadelphia Tuesday; traffic expected near Center City due to motorcade

Kamala Harris is in Philadelphia Tuesday as Trump rallys in Michigan and reflects on another apparent assassination attempt

Kamala Harris is in Philadelphia Tuesday as Trump rallys in Michigan and reflects on another apparent assassination attempt

Kamala Harris is in Philadelphia Tuesday as Trump rallys in Michigan and reflects on another apparent assassination attempt

Kamala Harris is in Philadelphia Tuesday as Trump rallys in Michigan and reflects on another apparent assassination attempt

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is back in Philadelphia on Tuesday, this time for an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists.

This comes one week after Harris and former President Donald Trump met on the debate stage at the National Constitution Center in Center City.

ALSO SEE: Exclusive Action News Interview: Kamala Harris discusses economy, guns and more

Harris' motorcade is expected to impact traffic on the surrounding roadways as she makes her way to and from the interview.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.

Pennsylvania, a swing state, continues to play an important role in this election. Just Monday, President Joe Biden was also in town at the National HBCU Week Conference in Center City, where he delivered remarks to the crowd.

Tuesday is also National Voter Registration Day. There will be a lot of events going on in Philadelphia and around the area as Election Day inches closer.

ALSO SEE: Can noncitizens vote in Pennsylvania elections?