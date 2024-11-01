Long lines, some confusion on final day for 'on demand' voting in Bucks County

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bucks County voters waited in long lines to take advantage of on-demand voting after a lawsuit forced the county to extend the mail-in voting deadline.

"I thought, 'What a great opportunity to take advantage of,'" said Brian Hensel, who waited over an hour in line at the Bucks County Administrative Building in Doylestown.

Hensel said after missing the original October 29 deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot, he was happy to take care of the process before Election Day.

"We were all talking about it. It's kind of like being at an amusement park and you get to know the people in line," he said.

He's one of hundreds of people in Bucks County who took advantage of extra time to vote on demand.

That meant voters could apply for, receive, fill out, and return their mail-in ballots in one trip.

It's different than voting in person, on a machine on Election Day.

"He said, 'Are you voting in person today?'" said Christine Chianese from New Hope of her experience in line. "I said, 'Yes.' He said, 'Fill this out.'"

Chianese filled out her mail ballot application while waiting in line.

The process has been causing some confusion.

"I'm still going to do it," said Chianese.

The original deadline for Pennsylvania to apply for a mail ballot was 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The Trump campaign later sued Bucks County, accusing officials of turning voters away before that deadline.

A judge said in a one-page order that Bucks County voters who want to apply for an early mail ballot now have until Friday at 5 p.m.

There appeared to be confusion over whether you had to be in line by 5 p.m. or if your application needed to be processed by 5 p.m.

A judge sided with the Trump campaign and extended the deadline in Bucks County, leading to long lines at both the county satellite centers in Levittown, Quakertown, and the main office in Doylestown.

There, voters all had their own reasons for opting for mail-in ballots.

"I've always voted on Election Day, I firmly believe in that, but this year I volunteered to be a poll watcher," said Matthew Tevnan from Warrington.

"We decided to come out together and put our votes in early," Swati Kaushik said of her and her family. "We were hoping it's a smaller line but it's not."

The open county offices also gave mail voters a chance to work out issues before Election Day.

Kelly Durie says she returned her ballot two weeks ago, but it was never processed.

"Both of our ballots have not been received yet even though we handed them to a person behind glass in this building," said Durie.

Bucks County officials say anyone in line by close of the business day --that's 5 p.m. at the county offices in Doylestown and 4:30 p.m. at the satellite offices in Levittown and Quakertown -- will have the opportunity to vote on demand.