Man charged with killing Temple Police Sergeant Chris Fitzgerald found guilty of first-degree murder

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The man charged with killing Temple University Police Sergeant Chris Fitzgerald was found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday.

The jury deciding the fate of Miles Pfeffer deliberated for less than 30 minutes.

Authorities say Sgt. Fitzgerald was responding to reports of a robbery in February of 2023 when Pfeffer shot him six times.

Pfeffer was arrested the next day at his mother's home in Bucks County.

