Pa. Governor Josh Shapiro clears weekend calendar; DNC virtual roll call underway

Shapiro is expected to appear at Cheyney University Friday

ABC News confirms he has met with her vetting team and canceled fundraisers planned in the Hamptons this weekend.

ABC News confirms he has met with her vetting team and canceled fundraisers planned in the Hamptons this weekend.

ABC News confirms he has met with her vetting team and canceled fundraisers planned in the Hamptons this weekend.

ABC News confirms he has met with her vetting team and canceled fundraisers planned in the Hamptons this weekend.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro remains on the shortlist as Kamala Harris' running mate.

ABC News confirms he has met with her vetting team and canceled fundraisers planned in the Hamptons this weekend. However, a Shapiro spokesperson did not elaborate on the schedule change.

RELATED: Buzz continues to surround Gov. Josh Shapiro as Kamala Harris decides on running mate

Whoever Harris chooses to fill out the ticket will appear with her for the first time at an event in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Governor Shapiro is expected to visit Cheyney University in Thornbury Township on Friday, where he will hold a ceremonial signing of a higher education bill.

Vice President Harris is also moving closer to becoming the official presidential nominee for the democratic party.

RELATED: Who is Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro? Here's a look at his political career

Delegates to the Democratic National Convention received their digital ballots and the virtual roll call is now underway.

Harris is the only name on the ballot after no other candidate met the 300-signature threshold to qualify.

Democrats are nominating Harris ahead of their convention in Chicago later this month to avoid potential litigation over ballot access, especially in Ohio.

RELATED: Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro declines to 'engage in hypotheticals' about possible VP role

