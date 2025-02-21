PPA to start issuing tickets for illegal parking in SEPTA bus lanes with use of AI cameras

A pilot program in June of 2023 reported more than 30,000 violations in Center City alone.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is moving forward with illegal parking prevention.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority posted a notice on its website on Thursday that AI cameras will generate tickets for cars illegally parked in bus lanes.

The cameras will be fitted on SEPTA buses.

Violators will be fined starting sometime in the spring.

The camera-based parking enforcement technology was approved during the Jim Kenney administration.

