Rhys Hoskins speaks about return to Philadelphia: 'I'll probably cry at some point today'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins returned to Citizens Bank Park Monday night for a three-game series against his former team.

It's the slugger's first time back in Philadelphia since he finalized a two-year deal with the Brewers earlier this year.

Hoskins spent his first six seasons with the Phillies.

IMAGE: Rhys Hoskins speaks to reporters in Philadelphia on June 3, 2024, ahead of a three-game series against his former team.

In 2022, he hit 30 home runs and drove in 79. He missed all of 2023 with a left ACL tear and then became a free agent.

The Phillies fan favorite spoke to the media before the game.

"I'm just excited man. It's obviously been a long time since I've played here," Hoskins told reporters, adding that it was a weird feeling returning to the ballpark as a visitor.

When asked about the reception from Phillies fans, he says he's hoping it will be loud.

"I don't know if I'm expecting anything except for it to be loud. I've been in this place many, many times before when guys that have played here and gotten great great receptions back. So, you know, I'm hopeful that that's in the cards."

And don't be surprised if you see a tear or two.

"I'm kind of a crier. I'll probably cry at some point today," he joked.

Hoskins was activated Friday after being on the injured list since May 14 for a right hamstring strain. He's hitting .223 with nine home runs and 27 RBI.