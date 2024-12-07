Newly released bodycam video shows arrest of suspect charged in death of Gaudreau brothers

OLDMANS TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Bodycam video just released Friday shows the driver accused of killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, undergoing a field sobriety test before his arrest.

The video was released in response to an Open Public Records Act request filed by Action News.

Sean Higgins, 44, has been charged with two counts of death by auto, reckless driving, possession of an open container, and consuming alcohol in a vehicle in connection with the August 29 crash in Oldmans Twp., New Jersey.

Authorities say Higgins, who is from Woodstown, in southwestern New Jersey, was impaired after he drank five or six beers on the day he drove into the brothers' bicycles, and that he has a history of road rage and aggressive driving.

A driver who was in front of Higgins told police that Higgins had been driving aggressively. When she and the vehicle ahead of her slowed down and moved left to go around the cyclists, Higgins sped up and veered right, striking the Gaudreaus, she said.

"I've been drinking beers," Higgins told police before performing field sobriety tests.

In the video, Higgins told police that he had about "five or six" beers starting around noon on the day of the crash.

"I haven't had one in like two hours," Higgins can be heard saying to troopers on the side of the road.

Higgins had a blood-alcohol level of .087, which is above the state's .08 legal limit, and he failed a field sobriety test, police said.

During previous hearings, defense lawyers noted that Higgins had a recent knee surgery that likely impacted the field test.

"And just FYI, I had surgery on my knee on Friday," Higgins tells troopers before the sobriety tests began.

Higgins winced at one point during the test.

While balancing on one knee, he was asked to count out loud until he was instructed to stop. He then pauses and says, "Sorry, I'm just freaked out."

He is later handcuffed and read his Miranda rights. While being taken to the car, Higgins can be heard asking, "Is everybody OK back there, what happened?"

The trooper responds, "We'll talk about that when we get to the station."

During a hearing last month, defense lawyer Matthew Portella called Higgins "a loving father of two daughters," and a good person who "made a horrible decision that night."

Higgins faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Johnny Gaudreau, known as "Johnny Hockey," played 10 full seasons in the NHL and was set to start his third with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He played his first eight seasons with the Calgary Flames.

The deadly crash happened one day for the wedding of Johnny and Matthew's sister.