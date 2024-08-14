Former Delaware County emergency services director facing new charges

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Former Delaware County Emergency Services Director Tim Boyce is facing new charges after a second person has come forward with allegations.

A second criminal complaint was filed on Tuesday.

PICTURED: Tim Boyce was seen exiting the courthouse with his attorney on Aug. 14, 2024, in connection with an indecent assault and harassment case.

According to the affidavit, the alleged victim worked for Boyce in the Department of Emergency Services and first spoke to county investigators in April.

The woman claims Boyce showed explicit photos of himself, lifted her dress exposing her underwear and made numerous sexual comments dating back to 2018.

In one instance, in January of this year, the affidavit claims Boyce came into the defendant's office, "leaned in towards her and placed his arms around her and placed his hands on her buttocks."

The first set of indecent assault and harassment charges were filed against Boyce by the state's attorney general in May.

In that case, Boyce is accused of groping his executive assistant earlier this year.

All the alleged incidents happened while Boyce served as the county director -- a position where he was terminated in May.

"We will continue to roll with the punches as they say," said Boyce's attorney, Andrew Edelberg.

Boyce appeared in court Wednesday morning for a special hearing regarding the first set of charges.

His attorney tells Action News they were blindsided by these latest allegations.

"The deputy attorney general's office, while having several months to investigate and notify my office on any pending investigation, gave me a telephone call at 9 a.m. yesterday morning from the deputy attorney general to advise me of the second case," said Edelberg.

On Wednesday in court, Boyce's attorney requested the judge grant subpoenas to release evidence in the original case ahead of the scheduled preliminary hearing, but it was denied.

"Mr. Boyce welcomes his day in court to vitiate the charges and challenge the charges. He'll be fighting vehemently from today on," said Edelberg.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Delaware County tells Action News they are cooperating with the investigations:

"Delaware County terminated Director of Emergency Services Tim Boyce on May 10, 2024, based on information developed from multiple sources regarding unacceptable behavior in the workplace including allegations of gross misconduct.

Delaware County is cooperating with the ongoing investigation including the most recent charges filed against Mr. Boyce, as well as the earlier allegations and charges.

County Council and County leadership is committed to protecting the County's workforce and part of that commitment is ensuring a fair and thorough examination of any complaints or allegations made by our County team. The safety and security of every County employee is a vital priority of County Council and County management. Harassment, discrimination, and retaliation are not tolerated at the County and Council is committed to ensuring that the work environment is safe for all county employees."

Boyce remains free on bail.

He is due back in court on September 11, 2024.