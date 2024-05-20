University of Pennsylvania to have increased secuirty for commencement in wake of campus protests

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There will be increased security Monday at the University of Pennsylvania for its commencement ceremony at Franklin Field.

Roughly 6,000 graduates are expected to take part.

However, several students who participated in the encampment at Penn earlier this month may not receive their diplomas.

The university told Action News that three graduating seniors had their cases expedited through the Office of Community Standards and Accountability. They were unable to participate in graduation ceremonies due to not responding to the letters to resolve their cases.

On Friday night, 19 protesters, seven who were Penn students, were arrested during a demonstration on campus.