Madison Resort Wildwood Crest in New Jersey named #1 new hotel in America: USA Today

WILDWOOD CREST, NJ (WPVI) -- A newspaper poll named a Jersey Shore hotel the #1 new hotel in America.

Madison Resort Wildwood Crest opened last May.

USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards ranked it the top new hotel in the country, citing its blend of luxury and relaxation.

Madison Resort is located where the former Oceanview Motel and Royal Hawaiian used to be.

The developers took inspiration from the doo-wop style aesthetic of the former hotels.

