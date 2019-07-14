power outage

Power restored to most of the affected Center City Philadelphia tourist attractions following manhole fire

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Work continues to restore full power back to all PECO customers in Old City Sunday morning.

Action News was there as PECO began setting up generators in hopes of reopening several area attractions affected by the outages for visitors.

The problem began around 1 a.m. Saturday, when firefighters responded to 4th and Market streets in Old city to find flames shooting at least five feet from a manhole at the intersection.

A power outage occurred in the area following the fire, and at its height approximately 500 PECO customers reported being without power.

As a result of the outage several popular Philadelphia tourist attractions, such as the Liberty Bell Center and the Independence Visitors Center, were closed to the public.

As of Sunday morning, only one historical building remained closed: the Benjamin Franklin Museum at 317 Chestnut Street.

Crews are working to remedy the situation Sunday morning and PECO said they are down to just 7 customers in the area without power.

There is still no word on what might have caused the fire in the manhole.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
liberty bellphiladelphia newsmanhole firepower outagephilly news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWER OUTAGE
NYC blackout causes lights to go off on Broadway
MSG evacuated during JLo concert during NYC blackout
Power fully restored after massive NYC outage
Power outage leaves apartment complex with no A/C
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 7 shot during basketball game in West Philly
Power fully restored after massive NYC outage
AccuWeather: Hot, Slightly Humid
Barry drenches Gulf Coast, but initially spares New Orleans
Floating fire ants clump into 'rafts' in Barry floodwaters
Married couple attacked inside their Spring Garden apartment
Florida man kicks gator's face, saves dog
Show More
NJ man charged with killing elderly mother
2 dogs found dead on side of road
Man arrested after climbing Bethlehem SteelStacks
80-year-old Pa. man wanted in wife's death arrested in Colorado
Court: Man's legal crusade against TGI Fridays can proceed
More TOP STORIES News