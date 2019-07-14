Power restored to most of the affected Center City Philadelphia tourist attractions following manhole fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Work continues to restore full power back to all PECO customers in Old City Sunday morning.
Action News was there as PECO began setting up generators in hopes of reopening several area attractions affected by the outages for visitors.
The problem began around 1 a.m. Saturday, when firefighters responded to 4th and Market streets in Old city to find flames shooting at least five feet from a manhole at the intersection.
A power outage occurred in the area following the fire, and at its height approximately 500 PECO customers reported being without power.
As a result of the outage several popular Philadelphia tourist attractions, such as the Liberty Bell Center and the Independence Visitors Center, were closed to the public.
As of Sunday morning, only one historical building remained closed: the Benjamin Franklin Museum at 317 Chestnut Street.
Crews are working to remedy the situation Sunday morning and PECO said they are down to just 7 customers in the area without power.
There is still no word on what might have caused the fire in the manhole.
