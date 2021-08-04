lottery

More Powerball: Lottery game increasing drawings to 3 nights a week

Players will also be able to add Double-Play to their Powerball ticket.
By
Powerball to increase drawings to 3 nights a week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You will soon have more opportunities to hit the Powerball jackpot.

Lottery officials announced drawings will expand to three nights a week.

The weekly lineup will now start on Mondays, in addition to Wednesdays and Saturdays.

"This change will help us give our players exactly what they've told us they want - larger, faster-growing jackpots," Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said in a statement Tuesday. "We're also reminding our players that every ticket sold helps us generate money for the senior programs that older Pennsylvanians rely upon each and every day."

Lottery officials said another change is players will be able to add Double-Play to their Powerball ticket.

"Double-Play is a new optional feature that, for an additional $1 per play, will give players another chance to win with their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million," officials said.

The Double-Play drawing will be held after every Powerball drawing. Players will play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and Double-Play drawing, and Powerball tickets that include the Double-Play add-on will be eligible to win prizes in both drawings.

The changes go into effect on Monday, August 23.

Powerball is played in 45 states including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

