Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $620M

Winning Powerball numbers: Jackpot surges again

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as no tickets won the $580 million top prize in Wednesday's drawing.

The winning numbers for Wednesday were 2-7-11-17-32 Powerball:11 Multiplier 3X

With no jackpot winner, Saturday's drawing will have a top prize of $620 million, with a cash option of $446.0 million.

You should still check your tickets from Wednesday night's drawing because you may have matched some of the numbers for a prize.

WATCH: Wednesday night's Powerball drawing
No one matched all of Wednesday night's numbers, so the Powerball jackpot has surged again, now topping $620 million!



The New York Lottery announced Thursday that one second-prize ticket worth $1 million was sold in Brooklyn. The winning ticket was purchased at Foster Island Corporation at 9702 Foster Avenue.

Last week, a Mega Millions ticket sold in New York City matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball to win a $432 million jackpot.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
