Pregnant woman dies after Port Richmond shooting, doctors save baby

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pregnant woman was shot and killed in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.
It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday at Richmond Street and Wheatsheaf Lane.
Arriving officers found the victim at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head.
She was taken to the hospital where doctors were able to save her baby.
However, the woman died of her injuries.
No arrests have been made.
