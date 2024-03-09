Reaction to the State of the Union Address, swing voters on Biden vs. Trump

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell sits down with Rich Thau, President of Engagious & Founder of the "Swing Voter Project," to discuss the latest on the 2024 election.

They break down Thau's discussions with African American voters in North Carolina and their feelings toward both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 election.

The Inside Story panelists continue the discussion with a recap of President Biden's State of the Union Address.

They also talk about Mayor Cherelle Parker's response to a mass shooting in which eight teenagers at a bus stop in Northeast Philadelphia were victims.

Plus, the panel reacts to the Pennsylvania State Police plan to expedite a body camera rollout following a traffic stop with a Philadelphia City Official that has raised questions surrounding excessive force.

Also, the New Jersey Senate Race heats up as Bob Menendez faces multiple federal corruption charges and will not seek re-election in November.

And what are underdog Congressman Andy Kim's chances vs. New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy to win Menendez's Senate seat?

Get the Inside Story with panelists George Burrell, Dom Giordano, Farah Jiminez and Neil Oxman.