Shop with Pride with unique finds from Trunc, Naturally Queer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pride Month is a great time to shop small, and support businesses that have fantastic finds. We found two LGBTQ-owned ventures that can help with that.Trunc is a community-focused shop owned by longtime partners Dorothea Gamble and Dagmar Mitchell. They sell everything from home goods to environmentally-conscious laundry supplies.Items like jewelry, art, clothing and more are all handmade by local artisans, and the inventory rotates.Naturally Queer was started by Jourdan Porter as a side baby to her therapy career.Looking for a shirt to wear to a natural hair festival, she couldn't find one -- so she designed one herself, and now sells them online and at festivals.929 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia PA 19023267-559-1604