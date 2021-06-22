FYI Philly

Shop with Pride with unique finds from Trunc, Naturally Queer

By Natalie Jason
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pride Month is a great time to shop small, and support businesses that have fantastic finds. We found two LGBTQ-owned ventures that can help with that.

Trunc is a community-focused shop owned by longtime partners Dorothea Gamble and Dagmar Mitchell. They sell everything from home goods to environmentally-conscious laundry supplies.

Items like jewelry, art, clothing and more are all handmade by local artisans, and the inventory rotates.

Naturally Queer was started by Jourdan Porter as a side baby to her therapy career.

Looking for a shirt to wear to a natural hair festival, she couldn't find one -- so she designed one herself, and now sells them online and at festivals.



Trunc | Instagram
929 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia PA 19023
267-559-1604

Naturally Queer | Instagram
