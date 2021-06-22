Shop with Pride with unique finds from Trunc, Naturally Queer

Trunc is a community-focused shop owned by longtime partners Dorothea Gamble and Dagmar Mitchell. They sell everything from home goods to environmentally-conscious laundry supplies.
Items like jewelry, art, clothing and more are all handmade by local artisans, and the inventory rotates.
Naturally Queer was started by Jourdan Porter as a side baby to her therapy career.
Looking for a shirt to wear to a natural hair festival, she couldn't find one -- so she designed one herself, and now sells them online and at festivals.
Trunc | Instagram
929 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia PA 19023
267-559-1604
Naturally Queer | Instagram