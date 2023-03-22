NCAA tournament: Princeton fans feeling confident ahead of Sweet 16 matchup against Creighton

"The Ivy League always gets short cut, it's unbelievable. They can play. They've got good athletes," said Larry Allocco, the grandfather of Princeton guard Matt Allocco.

The 15-seeded Tigers will face No. 6 seed Creighton University on Friday.

PRINCETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Princeton Tigers are not supposed to be here.

That's what anyone filling out an NCAA tournament bracket would have said at the start of March Madness -- but now look at them.

The Princeton men's basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16.

Princeton has already knocked out No.2 seed Arizona and No.7 seed Missouri.

The team and the fans are feeling confident about Friday's game against Creighton -- ready to once again prove everyone wrong.

The team was greeted by a giant crowd on campus as they headed onto the bus.

"We have to enjoy this and be our inner kids. We don't get a chance to feel like celebrities around here," says head coach Mitch Henderson.

This is the first time an Ivy League university will advance to the Sweet 16 in 13 years.