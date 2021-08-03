Firefighters battle blaze at Princeton Theological Seminary

PRINCETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a fire at the Princeton Theological Seminary.It started around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday at a historic building on the Seminary's property. It reached two-alarms.The building is located in the rear of the Seminary's property on the unit block of Library Place which is close to the Princeton University campus. The building is near the Seminary's library.Chopper 6 over the scene showed flames shooting from the roof.No injuries have been reported at this time.Route 206 is blocked as crews continued to work on the fire.Princeton Theological Seminary was established in 1812, the first Seminary founded by the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church.----This article has been updated to show the fire broke out at a historic building on the Seminary's property, but not the library.