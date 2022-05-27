community journalist

Trade-skills program gives second chance to young adults in Philly

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Trade-skills program gives second chance to young adults in Philly

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "I just really wasn't interested in school," said Wilson Rivera. "You know, it just didn't catch my eye. I just didn't have a passion for it."

Rivera, 25, grew up in Northeast Philadelphia as a student-athlete but never finished high school.

"I failed by one point," he said. "And I ended up going down the wrong path, getting arrested eventually after high school."

Rivera picked up bad habits to support himself with no education or career in sight. But everything changed when he learned he would soon become a father.

"I was like, my daughter needs me," he said. "You know, my family needs me."

Rivera learned about Project WOW, which is a free program supported by JEVS Human Services that reintroduces young adults like him into a "World of Work." For the last 17 years, it has changed lives by steering Philadelphians towards the trades.

"They get their high school diplomas or GEDs and then they also get career readiness preparation, do mock interviews, and they also get their jobs, right," said Program Director Sylvia Ocasio. "So, we provide employment opportunities for them."

Project WOW is housed within Orleans Technical College in Northeast Philadelphia. There, students learn trades like carpentry, plumbing, electrical engineering, and more. It's also where Wilson Rivera recently visited to speak to the next generation of students.

"It's good to look back on it because where would my life be if I didn't decide to, you know, make the right decision," he said. "You can be a lot more than who you are if you believe in yourself."

To learn more about Project WOW, visit their website.

RELATED: Philly apprentice carpenters compete in day-long skills contest

EMBED More News Videos

Carpenters, cabinetmakers, floorlayers and more are showing off their skills and introducing a new generation to their important trades.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersnortheast philadelphiacommunity journalistfeel goodcareerstrade
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Philly musician pays tribute to Korean-American heritage
South Jersey Army Navy shop sends uniforms to Ukraine
A ride-hailing app for pets is coming to Philadelphia
Healthcare worker masters martial arts to conquer epilepsy
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Drenching Downpours, Strong Thunderstorms
5 people killed, 2 injured in Pottstown house explosion
Official says police made 'wrong decision' during TX shooting
Dann Cuellar retires after 34 years at Action News
Chickie's & Pete's to pay tolls for some drivers on AC Expressway
Bank employees help kidnapped woman after she asks for loan
Massacre survivor says gunman told them: 'You're all gonna die'
Show More
4th grader 'did what she had to to survive' Uvalde shooting, aunt says
North Penn holds farewell parade for retiring superintendent
NJ students stage walkout to honor victims killed in Texas
NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre
Traveling this Memorial Day weekend? Get ready to pay more
More TOP STORIES News