Pennsylvania SPCA waives dog adoption fees on Wednesday

The agency is waiving the adoption fees for all dogs at its Philadelphia headquarters on Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania SPCA has quite the deal if you're looking to add a fur baby to your family.

The agency is waiving the adoption fees for all dogs at its Philadelphia headquarters on Wednesday.

The PSPCA is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America for the 29th Annual Global Pet Adopt-a-thon. The initiative focuses on finding loving, responsible homes for animals.

Potential adopters must bring everyone who lives in the home and a valid ID. Please also bring any resident dogs with proof of UTD distemper, rabies, and Bordetella vaccines.

The event runs from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 350 E. Erie Avenue.