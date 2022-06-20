World Café Live launches electric line-up of LatinX performances with Puerta Abierta Music Series

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- World Cafe Live has launched a brand new LatinX music series spotlighting fresh artists and sounds that reflect Philadelphia's diverse communities.Karen Rogers has the details in this week's 6abc Loves the Arts.Artists Xenthia Rubino and show opener Pieri kicked off the 'Puerta Abierta Music Series' at World Live Café."A wonderful evening of celebrating voice and spirit," says Artistic Director of World Café Live Josh A. Campbell.'Puerta Abierta' translates to 'open door', representing the series' mission, to 'open the door' to different cultures."High octane performances about feminism, culture, identity," says Campbell.There are seven more concerts through August, with four of them free to attend."For more traditional music, samba, merengue, we have those performances happening in the lounge," says Campbell.The other concerts will be held in the Music Hall with discounted prices."We chose to focus on the diasporic sounds of Latin America, for the Music Hall" says Campbell.And there's Latin-inspired food and drink at the 'Lounge' restaurant.Mexican singer-songwriter Renee Goust is the next performer in the LatinX series."Some of the music will be a little more danceable. Some of the music will be like ranchera, slow, heartfelt," says Goust.Goust is an icon in the feminist movement."I want to tell those stories and the sounds of our lands," says Goust.She's redefining traditional Mexican folk music in the process."We are from this region. But that doesn't mean that we can't also be queer and loud and proud and talk about what's lacking for women. Still street harassment, gender violence, inequality," says Goust.Goust's friend Mexican artist Audrey Funk will be sharing the stage on June 23.The project is part of World Cafe Live's mission to promote accessibility."We're looking at bilingual signage and bilingual greeters," says Campbell, "You can also participate in music workshops and classes. I like to think about healing. That is the root of what we're doing.""Come dance with us, and just have a good night," says Goust.--3025 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104