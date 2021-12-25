Officials: Christmas fire kills father, 2 children in Quakertown, Pa.

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Bucks County are investigating an overnight fire that claimed the lives of a father, two children, and two dogs in Quakertown.The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at a two-story home located at 11 Essex Court.When firefighters arrived, they quickly worked to put out the heavy flames that were coming from the home, according to officials.At one point, firefighters were able to get inside the home but were pushed back out by the intense flames.Officials say firefighters made several attempts to rescue the victims trapped inside the home before being unsuccessful.Investigators say the house fire took the lives of Eric King, 40, his sons Liam, 11, and Patrick, 8, and their two dogs."I couldn't see anybody, so I thought that they got everyone out, but it was kind of sad. Really sad to realize that not everybody was saved," said Wilson Martinez of Quakertown.Eric's wife Kristin and their oldest son Brady managed to escape before the fire destroyed their entire home.They were transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital for further evaluation.Devastation, heartbreak, and tragedy on Christmas morning. "Three family members are deceased as a result of the fire," said Chief Scott McElree, Quakertown Police Chief.Mcelree says early indications are that the fire started in the family's Christmas tree.The impact of the fire spread to 9 Essex Court, which also was destroyed.A family of four, fortunately, escaped without injury.The fire was placed under control around 2:30 a.m., but the damage it had cost was already unimaginable and irreplaceable.The local fire marshal and Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal were also called to assist in this investigation.The Quakertown community and school district have also stepped in to help the family recovery launching a GoFundMe page.On Facebook, the Quakertown Community School District issued a statement that reads: