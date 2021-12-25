Officials: 2 dead, multiple families displaced after Christmas Day fire in NJ

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating a fire that killed two people and left multiple families displaced on Christmas Day in Trenton, New Jersey.The incident happened just after 3:30 a.m. along the 200 block of Rusling Street.According to Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora, two people died from injures resulting from the blaze. The fire also tore through six homes.The Red Cross was called in to assist the families in need.It's not yet clear what sparked the fire.Officials extended a winter reminder for residents to not overload circuits, carefully watch space heaters, and have a fire escape plan.