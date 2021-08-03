Vineland police investigating murder-suicide in hotel parking lot

Officers were called to the Quality Inn Hotel located on W. Landis Avenue around 1 p.m.
According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, a 41-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the parking lot.
Officers later located a 44-year-old man dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
There was no immediate word on a motive for the shooting.
The man and woman have not been identified.