Vineland police investigating murder-suicide in hotel parking lot

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Vineland, New Jersey on Monday afternoon.Officers were called to the Quality Inn Hotel located on W. Landis Avenue around 1 p.m.According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, a 41-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the parking lot.Officers later located a 44-year-old man dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.There was no immediate word on a motive for the shooting.The man and woman have not been identified.