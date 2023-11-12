Husband, father of four gunned down while out for groceries in Philadelphia

Quenzell Bradley-Brown was a husband, father of four, and former National Guard reservist.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man running out for groceries was gunned down in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood back in 2022.

His mother, who is still searching for answers, believes it was a case of mistaken identity.

Quenzell Bradley-Brown was a husband, father of four, and former National Guard reservist. The 28-year-old also had a lot of interests.

"He loved the hip hop industry, he was a comedian, into sports, he was like a soft-spoken poet," said his mother Taneesha Brodie.

On September 8, 2022, Bradley-Brown had run out for some groceries.

Just before 9 p.m., police were called to the scene for reports of a person with a gun at the intersection of 63rd Street and Lebanon Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found that Bradley-Brown had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His mother said he hadn't lived in the area for a year.

"He was there for seven months, he moved there in February," she said. "By September, he was murdered."

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"Speak up, because this can't keep happening. Like, my son was a good person. He wasn't into street life and he did not deserve this. They basically out here killing people, they destroying families," said Brodie.