Philadelphia native, Grammy Award-winning musician Questlove discusses new book

The authors said it's the first in a series, written for readers between eight and 12 years old.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Grammy Award-winning musician and Philadelphia native Questlove made an appearance in his home city on Sunday with some exciting news.

Questlove was at the Philadelphia Free Library's Parkway Central branch to talk about his new novel, "The Rhythm of Time."

He appeared with his co-author S.A. Cosby to answer questions about the upcoming book.

The authors said it's the first in a series, written for readers between eight and 12 years old.

The book follows two Black teenagers who travel through time and inadvertently rewrite the future.