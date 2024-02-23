Radnor officials hope new overhead detection system with help stop bridge crashes

The $125,000 project funded by state grants and the township was completed on February 14.

RADNOR TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A community on the Main Line may have found a solution to stop drivers from striking a bridge on a heavily traveled stretch of road.

Radnor Township leaders have installed an overhead vehicle detection system in hopes of stopping crashes into the Amtrak underpass on King of Prussia Road.

"I think a lot of truckers are caught off guard coming through the area and not paying attention, which results in them hitting those bridges," said Peter Murphy from Radnor.

The township's engineering department said there have been more than 100 bridge strikes between 2008 and 2021, leading to various issues.

IMAGE: Radnor Township installed this overhead detection system in hopes of preventing crashes into the Amtrak underpass on King of Prussia Road.

"The traffic gets really backed up and more people don't know where to go," said Murphy.

But local leaders hope those delays and dangers will stop with the new yellow warning bar, flashing lights and pavement markings on both sides.

The $125,000 project funded by state grants and the township was completed on February 14.

Officials hope the vehicles will hit the bar first to alert drivers to turn around before slamming into the bridge.

"I think that's a great idea to minimize all the crashes there and be very helpful for truckers to not crash as much," said Murphy.

"It will make the intersection a lot safer. It's already busy as it is. I think the community will like it a lot," added Peter Henry from Radnor.

Local leaders said the system seems to be effective. So far, three vehicles hit the bar and the drivers turned around to avoid the bridge.