Suspected shoplifter gets stuck in sewer grate during chase in Radnor Twp.: Police

Police say the incident began with an apparent theft at a CVS in Lower Merion.

Police say the incident began with an apparent theft at a CVS in Lower Merion.

RADNOR TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A suspected shoplifting suspect was rescued after getting stuck in a sewer grate during a foot pursuit Sunday afternoon, according to police.

It happened just before 5 p.m. near Montrose Avenue and County Line Road in Radnor Township.

Police say the incident began with an apparent theft at a CVS in Lower Merion.

That's when police say officers chased the suspect who somehow got stuck in a sewer grate.

The suspect was later rescued and transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

Police have not identified the suspect at this time.