Long-awaited ramp project connecting Rt. 42 and I-295 set to open in South Jersey

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- Starting on Tuesday morning, drivers will be able to use the new ramps connecting Route 42 North to Interstate 295 North in South Jersey.

Construction officials say the $180 million project was completed on time and within budget.

The announcement is a long-awaited and instant sigh of relief for commuters like Lexi Marioni.

"That would be very good for it to be open because traffic congestion is crazy, especially in the mornings going to Philly. It's been annoying," said Marioni from Bellmawr, New Jersey.

The growing congestion and how to deal with it has been a topic for decades.

For the first time, the project titled 'Missing Moves' will finally connect the two roadways and make a new path for the estimated 150,000 people who travel the corridor daily.

"I drive pretty much at least three to four times a week. It was congested about a month ago, we've been waiting for it for a while. I have been a resident here about 20 years, so a long time coming that we've been told this," said Woody Begley from Bellmawr.

The ramps are scheduled to open Tuesday morning before the morning commute.

Over the next few weeks, there may be overnight closures as crews work to complete minor fixes.

According to NJDOT, the new ramp project also included the demolition and reconstruction of the Creek Road Bridge over I-295, redecking and widening of the I-295 bridges over Big Timber Creek, and restriping the Route 55 northbound ramp to Route 42 northbound.