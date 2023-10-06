Pennsylvania contractor permanently banned from working in the state

Contractor investigated by Troubleshooters banned from working in Pa., ordered to pay restitution to customers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A home improvement contractor is now permanently banned from working in Pennsylvania.

He has also been ordered to pay restitution to some of his customers. The court order comes after a years-long Troubleshooters investigation.

The Troubleshooters began investigating Ray Cedar seven years ago, and now a court has taken these extreme actions to protect future consumers.

"It's just unbelievable. I just can't believe he is driving around advertising and doing work for other people," said Dave Clark of Langhorne, Pennsylvania in August 2022.

Clark is talking about Ray Cedar who's operated under a lot of different business names and across state lines first in New Jersey and then in Pennsylvania.

"I just want no one else to have to go through this," said Lisa Triolo of Perkasie, Pennsylvania.

Customers accused him of doing shoddy work and failing to finish the job. After the Troubleshooters brought the complaints to the attention of the Pennsylvania attorney general, it sued Ray Cedar. The goal was to prevent him from ever operating as a contractor in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Now the court has issued a default judgment and final decree, taking permanent action against Cedar.

"He can't register as a contractor in the future. He can't perform home improvement work in the future," said Pa. Deputy Attorney General Sarah Frasch.

He is also ordered to pay nearly $85,000 in restitution to his customers and penalties.

We reached out to Cedar for a response to the court order. He told us, "no comment."

Here's the takeaway for all consumers before you hire a home improvement contractor:

Call or email your state attorney general's office

Ask if the contractor is registered with the state

And request that person's criminal history, civil judgments, and bankruptcies when you call or email

"We've not only trained the staff who handles our registrations, but all of our staff who handle any kind of customer inquiries," said Frasch.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office took that important action as a result of a Troubleshooters investigation. Do make sure you call or email to get detailed information on a registered contractor. The AG's office is still working on updating its website so consumers can get that information on their own.

Call 1-888-520-6680 or email hic@attorneygeneral.gov to get details about home improvement contractors from the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.