READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A house fire in Reading, Pennsylvania claimed the life of a 13-year-old girl on Saturday morning.

First responders arrived at the home along Summit Avenue at about 4 a.m.

They found a 63-year-old man inside. He was rushed to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Firefighters were not able to revive the teenager.

An investigation into the cause is ongoing.