READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in Reading, Pennsylvania on Monday morning.

The fire department was called to the 1300 block of Spruce Street at about 8:30 a.m.

Crews arrived to flames coming from the home. The fire went to a third alarm before being placed under control around 10 a.m.

There was no word yet on any injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.