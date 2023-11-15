America Recycles Day: Recent poll found 25% of Americans are confused about what can be recycled

A poll released found that 25% of Americans say they do not do a good job at recycling, partly because they do not know what can be recycled.

Sustainability ambassador talks about the importance of recycling and shares some best practices

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- America Recycles Day is November 15 and when it comes to recycling, it seems there is some confusion. A poll released by the plastics recycling company Republic Services found that 25% of Americans say they do not do a good job at recycling, partly because they do not know what can be recycled.

Jeremy Walters, a sustainability ambassador with Republic Services, joined Action News to talk about the importance of recycling and to share some best practices.

He said there aren't just economic benefits, but also environmental benefits to proper recycling.

Walters said not all plastics are created equally. He helps us break down the difference between plastics and how we should be sorting them.

He also debunks some recyling myths.

For more information, watch the interview above.