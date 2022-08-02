Part of Pennsauken Creek runs red after food dye mishap at wastewater treatment plant

Officials said there is no risk to residents living near the Woodstream Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Chopper 6 flew over the creek and the nearby Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority and could see the bright red water rushing away from the facility.

EVESHAM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials said red food dye caused a portion of Pennsauken Creek to turn into quite a spooky sight on Tuesday morning.

Frank Locantore, the director of personnel, safety and security at EMUA said a local beverage manufacturer improperly dumped red food dye into the wastewater system.

The substance is not hazardous, he said.

Plant operators said the red water was prevalent throughout, but confined to, the Woodstream treatment plant and the southern-most branch of the Pennsauken Creek.

