Man found dead in wooded area behind Rehoboth Beach apartment complex

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware are investigating after a man's body was found in the woods near an apartment complex.On Sunday morning, officers were called to a wooded area near East Atlantic Apartments. That's where the body of a man was found. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators say homeless individuals are known to frequent the area.There's no word yet on the cause of death.Police will identify the man after family members are notified.Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Delaware State Police.