Meet the mother-daughter duo who runs Philadelphia's first craft brewery

Meet the mother-daughter duo that runs Philadelphia's first craft brewery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother-daughter duo is running Philadelphia's first craft brewery, and they're calling their product "the mother of craft beer."

"Dock Street started a month before I was born," says Renata Vesey, the creative director of Dock Street Brewing Company. "I always say Dock Street is my twin."

Now, 38 years later, Vesey runs the brewery with her mom, Rosemarie Certo.

"It's crazy, but it's so much fun," Vesey says. "I like to say we are just really addicted to being around each other."

Certo comes from a Sicilian family of olive oil and winemakers.

In 1985, she had another idea.

"We started brewing at home," Certo says. "So the first thing that came to my mind is, 'Well, we'll just open a brewery!'"

Dock Street soon became Philadelphia's first and one of America's original craft breweries, built on the values and work ethic of her immigrant culture.

"We were always making something out of nothing," Certo says, "which is what Sicilians are known for because of all their hardships."

The ladies run the 10,500-square-foot operation in South Philadelphia.

Vesey is now a mother herself, and the family also expanded the business. Last month, they opened Dock Street Fishtown.

"This is our first time really being in the heart of a really bustling young, creative area, among some of the best James Beard Award-winning restaurants and bars," Vesey says. "It's been great! It's really fun."

The ladies are always coming up with new ideas with their team.

Their latest brew is called "PAWS: Found Friends Hazy IPA," with proceeds going to animal welfare.