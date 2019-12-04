Reports of bear sightings in North Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware state police said they have received multiple reports of bear sightings in the North Wilmington area early Wednesday.Three individuals reported seeing a bear between 3 and 7 a.m. in the area of I-95 in the area of the I-495 split, Manor Avenue at Philadelphia Pike and I-95 in the area of Concord Pike.Police said these three reports were only reports of sightings and there have been no direct encounters reported.Authorities are reminding residents that if they see a bear, they should not approach it, but rather seek shelter, alert others and call 911.