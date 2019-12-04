WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware state police said they have received multiple reports of bear sightings in the North Wilmington area early Wednesday.
Three individuals reported seeing a bear between 3 and 7 a.m. in the area of I-95 in the area of the I-495 split, Manor Avenue at Philadelphia Pike and I-95 in the area of Concord Pike.
Police said these three reports were only reports of sightings and there have been no direct encounters reported.
Authorities are reminding residents that if they see a bear, they should not approach it, but rather seek shelter, alert others and call 911.
Reports of bear sightings in North Wilmington, police say
BEAR
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More